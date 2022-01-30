MANAMA: A trade deal between the UK and the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) could be concluded before the end of this year.

Negotiations between the GCC and the UK have begun and “we’re hopeful we could get something done by the end of this year or the middle of next year,” said Bahrain’s Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister Zayed Alzayani.

The GCC is aiming for a comprehensive deal that could help boost trade with the UK, Mr Alzayani said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

The UK kicked off the process in October, with the Gulf becoming its latest post-Brexit trade target as it seeks to deepen economic ties beyond the European Union.

British trade with the GCC was worth about 45 billion pounds ($61bn) in 2019, seven per cent of the size of Britain’s commerce with the EU in the same year. The EU and the GCC don’t have a free trade agreement in place, despite having been in talks for over 15 years.

Bahrain is also aiming to boost the contribution of tourism to the kingdom’s economy to 11.4pc of economic output by 2026, up from about 7pc, while boosting visitor numbers to 14.1 million a year, Mr Alzayani said.

