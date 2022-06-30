The food-water-energy nexus where the interdependencies and complexities of the global economy peak is where we at the Franklin Templeton Institute see the most potential for risk, price disruption and overall market impacts as we move into the next years and decades.

Click here to read more

In our new research paper, we examine the challenge of feeding a growing global population in the midst of climate change, geopolitical shocks, and uncertainty and the critical need for innovation in food and agricultural technologies.

These are the key topics the paper is covering:

- The future of food is technology

- Disruptive nature: extreme weather’s impact on food prices

- Happenstance, a ripe tomato and opportunity

- Real estate investing opportunities in vertical farming

- Sustainable beef is key to slowing Amazon deforestation

- The reduced carbon emissions diet

- Natural capital’s key role in sustainable food systems

- Financing a regeneration for healthy soils

Copyright © 2022 Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.

This document is intended to be of general interest only and does not constitute legal or tax advice nor is it an offer for shares or an invitation to apply for shares of any Franklin Templeton fund. Nothing in this document should be construed as investment advice. Given the rapidly changing market environment, Franklin Templeton disclaims responsibility for updating this material.

For professional investor use only. Not for distribution to retail investors. Data from third party sources may have been used in its preparation and Franklin Templeton has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. Franklin Templeton shall not be liable to any user of this document or to any other person or entity for the inaccuracy of information or any errors or omissions in its contents, regardless of the cause of such inaccuracy, error or omission. A copy of the latest prospectus, the annual report and semi-annual report, if published thereafter can be found on our website: www.franklintempletonme.com or can be obtained, free of charge, from the address below.

United Arab Emirates: Issued by Franklin Templeton Investments (ME) Limited, authorized and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority. Dubai Office: Franklin Templeton Investments, Gate Building, East Wing, Level 2, Dubai International Financial Centre, P.O. Box 506613, Dubai, U.A.E., Tel.: +9714-4284100 Fax: +9714-4284140.