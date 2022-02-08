Senior Emirati and Dutch officials attended an event in Abu Dhabi to celebrate the 50th anniversary of friendship between the UAE and The Netherlands.

Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Lody Embrechts, the Ambassador of the Netherlands to the UAE; and Saif Badr Al Qubaisi, General Manager of the Abu Dhabi Municipality, attended the event at Abu Dhabi Corniche last week.

"The UAE and the Netherlands are two sunflowers in a field, they nourish and help each other, so they can both flourish together in a long-lasting friendship," Minster Al Mazrouei said while accepting a gift of sunflowers from a group of Dutch children.

The sunflowers were picked from hundreds of sunflowers recently planted along the Abu Dhabi Corniche, a gift to Abu Dhabi municipality from the Dutch ambassador.

Al Qubaisi, The General Manager of the Abu Dhabi Municipality, said, "the sunflowers bring an extra special touch of joy to residents in the area." Lody Embrechts, the ambassador said, "In 1972, fifty years ago, a predecessor of mine, Ambassador Jaap de Hoop Scheffer met with Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan to formally establish relations between our two governments. It’s very appropriate now that these sunflowers have become an expression of our ‘gratitude’ for the close friendship our two countries have enjoyed for many years".

He added, "Youth have always been central to our activities in the region." "Our activates over the last few years with [Minister] Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei and Youth Hubs throughout the UAE have been inspirational. It’s been such a pleasure to see young people from very different cultures co-exist together and learn from each other, while staying true to their specific backgrounds," the envoy said.

