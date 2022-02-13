PHOTO
This compared to $3.22 billion in the same period in 2020, according to the country's statistics agency.
The value of exports increased by 80 percent, reaching $4.5 billion during Nov. 2021.
This was up $2.5 billion dollars during the corresponding period the year before, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics reported.
Meanwhile the value of imports slightly decreased by 0.5 percent, to reach $5.6 billion during that period, compared to 2020, according to CAPMAS.
The decrease in imports is attributed to the decline in imported commodities prices such as wheat, passenger cars, meat and corn.
