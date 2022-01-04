PHOTO
Cairo – Revenues from the value-added tax (VAT) in Egypt soared by 11.9% during the first five months (5M) of fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, according to official data.
VAT income totalled EGP 157.41 billion during July-November 2021, compared to EGP 140.59 billion in the same period last year.
General sales tax recorded EGP 76.17 billion in 5M-FY21/22, higher than EGP 66.74 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier.
Taxes on local goods amounted to EGP 27.32 billion, while taxes on imported items reached EGP 48.85 billion during the July-November 2021 period.
