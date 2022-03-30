Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met with the Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman and Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed on Tuesday to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations

Within the framework of enhancing economic and investment cooperation between the two countries, both sides agreed to launch an agreement on a set of investments and partnerships in Egypt with a total value of $5bn in the coming period.

The Egyptian-Qatari agreement will start a new phase of cooperative relations between the two countries. Both sides have also agreed on Monday to form a higher joint committee headed by the two foreign ministers with the aim of enhancing consultation and strengthening cooperation in various fields.

