Cairo –  Egypt's non-oil exports increased by 27.1 % year-on-year (YoY) to $7.7 billion in the third quarter (Q3) of 2021, according to the quarterly report of the Cabinet's Information and Decision Support Centre.

The country's non-oil exports to the European Union recorded $2.2 billion during Q3-21, up 69.7% from about $1.3 billion during the same period of 2020.

Italy was the largest market in the European Union for Egypt’s non-oil exports with $449.7 million, followed by Malta with $317.8 million and Spain with $297.7 million.

The US was the largest importer of non-oil commodities from Egypt with $665.1 million, which represents 8.6% of the total non-oil exports.

Saudi Arabia and Turkey were the second and third largest importers with $480.4 million and $454.2 million, respectively.

