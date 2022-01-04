Egyptian non-petroleum exports have netted record high revenues in 2021, earning $31 billion, compared to $25.2 billion in 2020, a statement by the cabinet said.

The new record comes due to the high demand for Egyptian products, including chemical products and fertilizers, construction materials, foodstuffs, engineering and electronic goods, agricultural crops and clothes, in addition to printed materials, paper and packaging and textile, furniture, and medical industries products.

According to the statement, the government’s recently adopted program to refund export burdens has significantly contributed to the growth of exports.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madouly vowed to continue efforts to increase Egyptian exports across all sectors, since they are one of the most important sources of foreign currency.

The prime minister’s comments were made during a meeting Sunday with Minister of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea and Minister of Agriculture Said El-Qosair.

Gamea noted that some international markets relied on the Egyptian products due to the high cost of shipping from other markets.