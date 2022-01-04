Cairo – Egypt's budget deficit increased to 3.7% of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the first five months (5M) of fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022 from 3.2% during the same period in FY20/21, according to a report by the Ministry of Finance.

The budget deficit amounted to EGP 266.94 billion during the July-November 2021 period, compared to EGP 204.6 billion in 5M-FY20/21.

The country's revenues rose to EGP 390.61 billion during the first 5M of the current FY, compared to EGP 366.62 billion over the same period in FY20/21.

Egypt's expenditure increased to EGP 658.91 billion during July-November 2021 from EGP 567.49 billion in the same period last year.