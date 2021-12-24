Egypts Minister of Military Production Mohamed Morsy discussed with South Koreas Minister of Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), Kang Eun-ho, and his accompanying delegation, ways to enhance joint cooperation between the two countries.

Morsy said that Egypt held a meeting with the Korean sides during Egypt Defence Expo, EDEX 2021, in which the latest developments in joint cooperation were discussed.

The two sides has also studied the possibility of enhancing cooperation with the Korean side in joint manufacturing of the K2 main battle tank, as well as the joint manufacturing of the K9 Thunder howitzer.

Meanwhile Minister of DAPA hailed the remarkable development of the Korean-Egyptian relations, praising the Egyptian participation in the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition (ADEX-2021).

Eun-ho indicated that the cooperation between Korean and Egyptian side was recently extended to include defense industries, stressing that this meeting, reflects the keenness of the Ministry of Military Production and DAPA to follow developments in cooperation between the Egyptian side. And South Korea and to speed up the implementation of what is agreed upon.

The Egyptian Ministry of Military Production aims to deepen the national industry in various fields and reduce importing products in order to save foreign currency and support the national economy.

2021 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).