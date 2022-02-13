He said that Egypt attaches particular importance to its close relations with Germany, and in strengthening cooperation and mutual interests between the two countries.

During his meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, El-Sisi said that Egypt considers partnership relations with Germany as “an essential hub” for Egyptian relations with Europe, given Germany’s position and weight as a major European country.

Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency Bassam Rady said that El-Sisi expressed his aspiration to continue existing cooperation with the new German government on the basis of mutual respect and a balanced partnership, based on the standing of both Egypt and Germany and their great weight and pivotal role both regionally and internationally.

The spokesman said that the German foreign minister affirmed her country’s pride in its strong and distinguished relations with Egypt as a “center of stability and balance” in the Middle East and Africa.

She praised the humanitarian actions of Egypt in hosting and integrating millions of refugees.

In addition, Baerbock hailed the “great success of Egypt” in consolidating the principles of freedom of worship, religious tolerance and acceptance of others, which has “made it a model to be emulated regionally and internationally.”

The foreign minister also said that Germany is monitoring major development projects throughout Egypt as part of a strategy to maximize investment opportunities, especially in infrastructure, transport, clean and renewable energy, electricity and education.

Baerbock said that Egypt-Germany coordination will continue on existing challenges in the region, especially Palestine and Libya.

An agreement on the Libya situation was reached, with the aim of settling the situation in the war-torn country in a comprehensive and integrated manner.

The deal aims to eliminate terrorism, preserve state resources and national institutions, and help to restore security in the country.