Egypt is aiming for an export value target of at least $10 billion for the chemicals sector by 2025, with an annual growth rate up to 20 percent.

The Chemical and Fertilizers Export Council’s plan focuses on entering new markets, especially in Africa, to achieve its goals, head of the council Khaled Abu Al Makarem said.

He added that the council aims to place Egyptian companies on international e-commerce platforms, to increase exports during the coming period in light of the pandemic.

The council will also hold conferences, seminars and workshops, in cooperation with the corresponding authorities, to introduce the export procedures and agreements concluded between Egypt and other countries.

This is part of the council's move to access global markets and upgrade the marketing and export departments of companies, Abu Al Makarem said.

Noting that the sector’s exports grew by 43 percent last year to a record $6.6 billion, compared to $4 billion in 2020.

It also ranked first in terms of volume of Egypt's non-oil exports, amounting to 22 percent of total exports.