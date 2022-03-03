Dubai’s economy, which has rebounded robustly from COVID-19 related pressures, is well positioned to transition onto the next phase of its economic cycle, according to a report by Emirates NBD.

“Capacity uptake will be a key measure of that success, and we will see an increasing shift from physical infrastructure build-up to policy measures that hone and deliver on the “soft-infrastructure” needed to support the emirate’s long term growth strategies,” said Shady Shaher Elborno, Head of Macro Strategy.

The lender believes the regulatory framework will be key for implementing UAE and Dubai’s long term industrial and manufacturing goals, which was laid out in Operation 300 billion, launched last year. This includes updating the existing law to allow for 100 percent foreign ownership of individual enterprises and focusing on SME growth by providing more attractive financing options. "Dubai is well positioned to capitalize on those longer term national industrial plans particularly given its logistics and overall infrastructure readiness," it added.

While metrics across most economic parameters are yet to reach pre-pandemic levels, Dubai sits in a good place with its high-quality infrastructure capacity, and proactive policies that keep the economy open for business as the pandemic continues to evolve.

GDP estimates

Preliminary data released by Dubai Statistics Centre showed Dubai’s economy grew 6.3 percent year-on-year (y-o-y) in the first nine months of 2021, underpinned by a strong rebound in hospitality, trade and real estate sectors. “While growth is likely to slow somewhat in 2022, Dubai’s economy will continue to recover from the pandemic-related contraction in 2020.”

The lender had penciled in growth of 4 percent for Dubai in 2021 but the data through September, and expected growth in Q4 2021, suggest that there is significant upside risk to this forecast.

"We now estimate Dubai’s economy grew around 5.5 percent for the full year 2021.”

With headwinds to growth in 2022 including slower global growth, higher interest rates and a stronger US dollar, “we expect growth to slow in 2022 to 4 percent-4.5 percent," the report said.

Inflation

Emirates NBD expects inflation in Dubai to accelerate in 2022, after several years of declining prices driven by falling rents (housing forms the largest component of the CPI index).

CPI averaged -2.1 percent in 2021, but the index turned positive in November 2021 and ended last year at 1.1 percent y-o-y as higher food and energy prices offset lower housing costs. However, the lender believes the lower housing costs is largely due to a lag in the capture of housing data into the official housing component of the CPI.

"We expect that data to start feeding into CPI over the course of this year, pushing inflation in the emirate to over 2 percent in 2022."

Property market

The property market which recovered strongly in 2021, is likely to see a normalization with uptake at the low end of the offering spectrum driven by factors such as price differentials to those larger units.

The data shows that prices and rents for smaller sized residential units are already beginning to rise and the pace of price increases for larger units at the end of the year is moderating.

"Overall, we see the improvement in sales and rents of both residential apartments and villas as a sign of stabilisation after a multiyear decline."

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

