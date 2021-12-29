ArabFinance: Egypt has attracted new Chinese direct investments worth $223 million during the third quarter (Q3) of 2021, rising by 1.5x as compared to Q3 2020, according to data released by the Economy and Trade Affairs Section of Chinese Embassy in Cairo.

The bilateral trade between the two countries grew by 43% year-on-year (YoY) at the end of Q3 2021, valuing at $14.77 billion, the data showed.

The annual trade volume between Egypt and China is close to record $20 billion, as China is expected to maintain its position as Egypts largest trade partner for the 10th year in a row.

The China-Egypt TEDA Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone has attracted 120 Chinese companies, data added.

It is worth noting that TEDA previously signed contracts to carry out 11 projects across different sectors, with up to $136 million in investments, during the period from December 2020 until November 2021.