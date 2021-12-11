BEIJING - China has vaccinated 82.5% of its population of 1.41 billion against COVID-19, a health official said on Saturday.

A total of 1.162 billion have received the required number of doses to complete vaccinations, Wu Liangyou, an official of the National Health Commission (NHC) told a news briefing, adding that 120.6 million had received a booster shot.

Despite the high national rate, vaccination coverage was patchy among the elderly, a vulnerable group facing a high risk of severe cases and death after infection.

Vaccination rates for those older than 80 were slightly above 40%, falling below 30% in some areas, said Zheng Zhongwei, another NHC official, in an interview with state broadcaster CCTV on Monday.

