BEIJING- The Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday that the foreign trade situation next year will remain "complex and severe".

China will continue to closely track changes in the situation while "stimulating the vitality" of market players and maintaining the operation of foreign trade within a reasonable range, Shu Jueting, spokesperson at the ministry, told reporters.

(Reporting by Jing Xu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Himani Sarkar) ((Ryan.Woo@thomsonreuters.com;))