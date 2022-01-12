BEIJING, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Wednesday that his country firmly supports GCC countries in safeguarding their national independence, security and stability.



Wang made the remark while meeting with with visiting Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Nayef Al-Hajraf in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, carried by Xinhua news agency.



He said that, in recent years, China and the GCC have consolidated their political mutual trust and deepened practical cooperation, adding that China appreciates the GCC's understanding of and support for China's propositions on issues concerning China's core interests and major concerns.



He said that China will continue to oppose any country's interference in the internal affairs of GCC countries under the pretext of "human rights" and oppose linking terrorism with any particular religion or ethnic group.



Both China and the GCC are important forces for stability, Wang said, adding that in the face of uncertainties caused by profound changes of a scale unseen in a century and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, both sides should work together to play a more positive role in promoting regional peace and stability as well as world peace and development.



The two sides agreed that the conditions for China and the GCC to establish a strategic partnership are ripe, and they will accelerate this process. They will also work together to formulate and sign an action plan for strategic dialogue in the next three years.



The two sides agreed to complete negotiations on a free-trade agreement between China and the GCC at an early date, and agreed to strengthen coordination and cooperation on international and regional affairs to jointly address global challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.



The Chinese foreign minister and the GCC chief also exchanged views and coordinated their positions on the Iranian nuclear issue and the Yemen issue. (end) mab.mt

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).