The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) has implemented a Work from Home policy for its employees, with a focus on working mothers in order to ensure an appropriate work-life balance.

Yousef Rashid Al-Fadhel, Executive Director of Corporate Services at CBB said: “The development of this policy is in line with the aspirations of the CBB to provide a suitable work environment for its employees in general and for working mothers in particular, and to benefit from their capabilities and enhancing their status. This policy serves as a reference for organizing remote employees' work in a way that offers an appropriate environment for continuity of business."

CBB has provided a dedicated nursing room for mothers at its headquarters and has urged the financial sector to provide such arrangements for female employees, emphasizing that supporting Bahraini working women is a national duty.

