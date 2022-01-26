(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

LONDON - Boris Johnson’s political future is in doubt. Revelations about the prime minister’s partygoing antics while the rest of Britain was under lockdown restrictions may prematurely end his premiership. However, his fate is an economic sideshow.

Over the past seven years, upheaval in Downing Street has tended to have seismic consequences for Britain’s direction. Prime Minister David Cameron’s 2015 election victory cleared the way for the Brexit referendum the following year; he resigned after the country narrowly voted to leave the European Union. His successor Theresa May lost her majority in 2017, creating a parliamentary deadlock over Brexit. Johnson’s own interventions have reverberated through financial markets: the pound fell sharply against the U.S. dollar when the former London mayor endorsed leaving the EU in February 2016, and again when he resigned as foreign secretary in 2018.

These days, however, investors are more concerned with the direction of UK interest rates than the contents of senior civil servant Sue Gray’s investigation into Downing Street parties. The pound is broadly unchanged against the dollar this year, even as the Conservative party’s popularity has slumped. Implied three-month volatility, a gauge of expected swings embedded in currency options, has fallen sharply since November.

Such indifference reflects the limited choices that would confront any Johnson successor. Though Britain is still wrangling with the EU over some post-Brexit arrangements, its separation from its largest trading partner is largely complete. Defending the government’s parliamentary majority will depend in part on following through on the current prime minister’s vague promises to “level up” less prosperous parts of the country.

Prime ministerial hopefuls show little evidence of an alternative vision. Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, mostly sticks to platitudes about Britain being “the greatest country on earth”. Chancellor Rishi Sunak talks about wanting to cut taxes even as the fiscal burden heads towards 36% of GDP, its highest since the early 1950s. In a leadership contest, candidates would appeal to Conservative party members with promises of less regulation and low taxes. Once installed in Downing Street, they would grapple with the same challenges as Johnson: a slow-growing economy, government debt of almost one year’s GDP, and deep opposition to any reductions in public spending. For now, Britain’s economic fate is divorced from its prime minister’s political one.

