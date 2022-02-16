(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

WASHINGTON - A stalled Federal Reserve pick is looking like more than just another mark on U.S. President Joe Biden’s record. Sarah Bloom Raskin, his nominee to lead supervision at the central bank, is receiving pushback from Republicans because of her outspoken views on climate change. A pattern of drafting overtly political candidates for non-partisan outfits, including at the Federal Trade Commission, is counterproductive to White House goals.

The Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday had to delay a vote on Raskin’s nomination due to a boycott by Republican lawmakers. The move had wider ramifications since it also put a hold on confirmations for a second term for Fed Chair Jerome Powell and three other central bank nominees.

A sticking point is Raskin’s view on climate change. As a private citizen, Raskin, an ex-Fed governor, urged the central bank to reject oil and gas companies for emergency lending programs setup in the early months of the pandemic. While she raised legitimate concerns about the risk of bank loans to fossil fuel companies – and later admitted the Fed’s job was not to pick winners and losers – her previous comments implied that central bankers should be implementing partisan policy goals that are outside their simpler mandate of ensuring price stability and maximum employment.

This has become a pattern for Biden nominees. He put forward Saule Omarova to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. As a professor, she advocated moving deposits at commercial banks to the Fed in an effort to make lending less discriminatory. The OCC’s role, however, is simply to help ensure the safety and soundness of banks. She withdrew her candidacy in December. The agency that is the prime regulator for JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and others has now been without a permanent leader for more than a year.

Other installed candidates, like FTC Chair Lina Khan, are pushing the boundaries. She has led a review of merger guidelines, including whether there should be new thresholds to presume a deal is anti-competitive. With her general disdain for big companies, the agency risks shooting down a tie-up just because it would produce a larger firm rather than examining the particulars of competitive harm.

As for Raskin, she may still gain Senate approval but it will take some effort, complicating Biden’s goals to reshape the central bank. And the Fed has much bigger concerns, like decades-high inflation. The administration would be better served focusing on hires who can solve pressing non-partisan problems rather than risking solving no problems at all.

- The Senate Banking Committee on Feb. 15 delayed a vote on five nominees for the Federal Reserve after Republicans boycotted the gathering. That party’s lawmakers oppose the candidacy of Sarah Bloom Raskin for vice chair of supervision because of her past comments about the financial risks of climate change. Raskin is a former deputy Treasury secretary and ex-Fed governor.

- The Republican move also delayed a vote for a second term for Fed Chair Jerome Powell and elevating central bank governor Lael Brainard to vice chair of the institution. All of the candidates also have to be approved by a majority of the entire Senate.

