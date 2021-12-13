Bahrain’s exports of national origin increased by 111% to BD406 million ($1.08 billion) during November 2021, compared to BD192 million for the same month of the previous year.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ranked first among countries receiving Bahraini exports of national origin, importing BD62 million worth of goods from Bahrain. The US came second with BD47 million and China third with BD38 million, said the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) in its foreign trade report for November 2021.

Unwrought aluminium alloys emerged as the top products exported during November 2021 with BD107 million, agglomerated iron ores and concentrates alloyed was second with a value of BD70 million and unwrought aluminium not alloyed came third with BD33million.

The kingdom’s top 10 countries in terms of exports accounted for 74% of the total value, with the remaining countries accounted for 26%.

The value of imports increased by 13%, reaching BD453 million during November 2021 compared to BD402 million for the same month of the previous year. The top 10 countries accounted for 71% of the value of imports, with the remaining countries accounting for 29%.

According to the report, China ranked first when it came to imports to Bahrain, with a total of BD67 million, Brazil was second with BD55 million, and UAE was third with BD36 million.

Non-agglomerated iron ores and concentrates emerged as the top product imported into Bahrain with a total value of BD63 million, while aluminium oxide was second with BD39 million and gold jewellery third with BD18 million.

The total value of re-exports increased by 7% to reach BD49 million during November 2021, compared to BD46 million for the same month of the previous year. The top 10 countries accounted for 88% of the re-exported value, while the remaining countries accounted for the 12%. The UAE ranked first with BD13 million, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia second with BD11 million, and Singapore third with BD7 million.

Parts for airplanes was the top product re-exported from Bahrain with BD7 million, gold ingots came in second place with BD5 million, and precious metal came third with BD3 million.

As for the trade balance, which represents the difference between exports and imports, it recorded a surplus of (BD2 million) in the value of the trade balance in November of 2021 compared to the same month of the previous year, which recorded a deficit of (BD163 million), and thus the value of the deficit decreased by 101% year-on-year.-- TradeArabia News Service

