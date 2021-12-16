Australian employment surged past all expectations in November as more lockdown restrictions were lifted and most of the retail sector reopened, while the jobless rate fell sharply in a major boost to the economic outlook.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed employment jumped 366,100 in November, blowing away forecasts of a 205,000 rebound. The jobless rate dropped to 4.6%, from 5.2%, well under forecasts of 5.0%.

The report will please the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) which argues unemployment needs to fall to 4% or lower to finally lift wage growth after years of sub-par gains.

