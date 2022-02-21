AJMAN: Ajman Free Zone (AFZ) achieved a 4 percent YoY growth in the number of new registered companies in 2021, an AFZ report said.

The record shows 1,792 newly registered companies in the zone, in a new testament to increased invstor trust in the services provided by the emirates and its business friendly environment.

The growth is attributed to the competitive advantages offered by AFZ such as the strategic location, advanced infrastructures and modern facilities.

In line with its goal to provide and offer support to investors, companies and the business community, Ajman Free Zone enhanced its value-added services and expanded new strategic partnerships with both private and government stakeholders.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Board Chairman of Ajman Free Zone, said that the success of the free zone as seen in the growth rates is supported by a comprehensive package of services alongside innovative technological solutions. "These factors will also be key drivers in ensuring business continuity while meeting the needs of local and global business community," he added.

