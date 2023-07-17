Social media
Home page>ECONOMY>Africa>Zimbabwe opposition fina...
ELECTION

Zimbabwe opposition finally launches election campaign

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

The southern African nation, long prone to political and economic instability, is bracing for another electoral battle between opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, and iron-fisted President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 17, 2023
POLITICSZIMBABWEELECTION
PHOTO
Zimbabwe’s largest opposition party has finally managed to launch its election campaign after multiple bans of planned rallies ahead of August 23 general polls.
The southern African nation, long prone to political and economic instability, is bracing for another electoral battle between opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, and iron-fisted President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Chamisa, the 45-year-old leader of the recently formed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party, vowed to win despite what he said were efforts by authorities to block his rallies.
“You cannot stop an idea whose time has come,” he told an enthusiastic crowd of supporters in Gweru, about 300km (186 miles) southwest of Harare. “They can stop our meetings but they cannot stop people from loving me.”
The CCC says that more than 90 of its rallies have been blocked since the party’s formation early last year.
Chamisa vowed yesterday to clamp down on corruption and said the theme of his campaign was “For Everyone”. “There is a national grievance across the whole country. We are ushering a government which will bring opportunities for everyone.”
He lamented the lack of development in the country, saying that there is little to show after 43 years of democracy.
“All we see is poverty, unemployment and millions going to the diaspora,” he told thousands of supporters gathered at a stadium in the city.
Supporters clad in the party’s yellow regalia braved chilly weather to attend the rally following sustained efforts by the police and judiciary to ban opposition party rallies.
“They have been banning our campaigns, but no one will ban us from people’s hearts,” Chamisa said to thunderous applause.
He promised to deal with endemic corruption and misuse of the country’s resources by the ruling elite, adding that the mineral-rich country should benefit all.
This is Chamisa’s second bid for the presidency and first under the banner of the CCC, which launched early last year.
In 2018, he became Zimbabwe’s youngest-ever presidential candidate, narrowly losing to incumbent Mnangagwa in the disputed poll.
Chamisa said his party would remain vigilant against electoral malpractice.
“We will not accept a rigged election this time,” he said, promising other reforms including improved salaries for the civil service.
Mnangagwa, who replaced strongman ruler Robert Mugabe in 2017 after a military-led coup, heads the ruling ZANU-PF party, which has been in power since independence in 1980.
Human rights activists have accused his government of clamping down on dissent and failing to uphold basic rights.
Zimbabweans will vote in local, parliamentary, and presidential polls next month.
The upcoming general election is expected to be close, with both Mnangagwa and Chamisa enjoying support across the country.
Chamisa plans to take his campaign to the countryside in an effort to win over historically ZANU-PF voters.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

FINTECH

Mobile money wallet users growing in Tanzania

Mobile money wallet users growing in Tanzania
Mobile money wallet users growing in Tanzania
POLICY

Tunisian President: "We intend to implement MoU provisions as soon as possible"

Tunisian President: \"We intend to implement MoU provisions as soon as possible\"
Tunisian President: \"We intend to implement MoU provisions as soon as possible\"
MIGRATION

Dutch PM: "Deal signing between Tunisia and European Commission is promising start"

Dutch PM: \"Deal signing between Tunisia and European Commission is promising start\"
Dutch PM: \"Deal signing between Tunisia and European Commission is promising start\"
MIGRATION

Giorgia Meloni: Deal is step towards genuine partnership between Tunisia and EU to tackle migration crisis

Giorgia Meloni: Deal is step towards genuine partnership between Tunisia and EU to tackle migration crisis
Giorgia Meloni: Deal is step towards genuine partnership between Tunisia and EU to tackle migration crisis
FINANCIAL SERVICES

Economist lauds CBN slash of CRR to 10% for merchant banks: Nigeria

Economist lauds CBN slash of CRR to 10% for merchant banks: Nigeria
Economist lauds CBN slash of CRR to 10% for merchant banks: Nigeria
INSURANCE

Insurance Brokers explore takaful microinsurance: Nigeria

Insurance Brokers explore takaful microinsurance: Nigeria
Insurance Brokers explore takaful microinsurance: Nigeria
INSURANCE

Insurance sector in sustained growth as Gross Premium Income grows by 18% YoY: Nigeria

Insurance sector in sustained growth as Gross Premium Income grows by 18% YoY: Nigeria
Insurance sector in sustained growth as Gross Premium Income grows by 18% YoY: Nigeria
ECONOMY

EU may still loan Tunisia $1bln if it secures IMF support

EU may still loan Tunisia $1bln if it secures IMF support
EU may still loan Tunisia $1bln if it secures IMF support
MOST READ
1.

Saudi Almarai’s net profit for Q2 2023 rises 7% to $148mln

2.

Lower oil output to slow down UAE real GDP growth to 3.9% in 2023

3.

Global outstanding sukuk volume exceeds $800bln in Q2 2023

4.

Number of Saudi SMEs more than double to 1.14mln since Vision 2030 launch

5.

Oil production impact in Libya, Nigeria could raise Brent further

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Taiwan ruling party pledges steady hand as opposition rallies

2

Spain's conservatives ahead of Socialists before election - opinion polls

3

Latest Zimbabwean poll says Chamisa and the opposition should win next month’s elections

4

Thailand's monarchy looms over battle for prime minister

5

TotalEnergies boss: 2024 U.S. election could cause energy shock

LEADERSHIP TALKS

IPO

Interview: Qatar Stock Exchange acting CEO talks IPO pipeline, crucial role in developing economy

Interview: Qatar Stock Exchange acting CEO talks IPO pipeline, crucial role in developing economy
Interview: Qatar Stock Exchange acting CEO talks IPO pipeline, crucial role in developing economy

LATEST VIDEO

FUNDS

VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023

VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023
VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

INVESTMENT

UAE-startup Growdash secures $750,000 pre-seed funding to drive GCC expansion

UAE-startup Growdash secures $750,000 pre-seed funding to drive GCC expansion
UAE-startup Growdash secures $750,000 pre-seed funding to drive GCC expansion
OIL AND GAS

ADNOC L&S takes delivery of second new crude carrier

EQUITIES

Equity outlook: Saudi SABIC Q2 net profit set to drop 88% on weak product prices

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Ajman Bank appoints FAB veteran banker as new CEO

LATEST NEWS
1

Morgan Stanley cuts China's 2023 and 2024 growth forecasts

2

Rupee ends higher on broad dollar weakness, possible inflows

3

India planning $1.5bln industrial water transport corridor in east: sources

4

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank lift Indian shares to fresh highs

5

Saudi crude oil exports fall to 6.93mln bpd in May, IEF says

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds