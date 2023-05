Some 200,000 people have fled from Sudan to neighbouring countries since violence erupted last month, a spokesperson said on Friday, adding that tens of thousands have arrived in Chad in recent days.

At the same briefing, a spokesperson from the U.N. children's agency said that a factory in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, producing food for malnourished children has been burnt down. (Reporting by Emma Farge Editing by Miranda Murray)