Banks in Uganda have launched a $261.7 million (1 trillion shillings) regional export facility to support exporters within the country and the East African region.

The facility, launched by banks under the aegis of Uganda Bankers’ Association, will be on from November 1, 2022.

It will mainly provide loans to businesses suffering from the pandemic and those which show growth potential.

The export facility will charge a 12% interest per annum for shilling-denominated loans and 6% per annum for foreign currency-based loans

The facility will seek to support the improvement of cross-border export risks.

The export facility will be critical in supporting the recovery of businesses that particularly target regional markets.

The facility will be available to individual exporters, SMEs, local corporate exporters, and multinationals.

Borrowers will be anticipated to maintain sufficient collateral, says UBA Executive Director Wilbrod Owor.

