Following the arrival of a UAE aid ship at the port of Mogadishu, Emirati charity organisations, in collaboration with the Somali Disaster Management Agency and other authorities responsible for distributing relief aid, have begun distributing aid to residents in areas affected by drought in parts of Mahas and Mataban in Hiran Governorate, Hirshabelle State.

Mohammed Ahmed Al Othman, UAE Ambassador to Somalia, said the provision of this aid is taking place in collaboration with UAE donor entities, including the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation to provide assistance to the Somali people.

The aid also reflects the UAE’s policy to support affected communities around the world through crises and disasters by implementing relief and humanitarian programmes and projects.