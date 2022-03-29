TUNIS- The International Monetary Fund delegation visiting Tunisia found a government that is serious about implementing viable reforms despite social constraints, Finance Minister Sihem Boughdiri said on Tuesday.

He said official negotiations with the IMF will start soon after a series of preliminary talks on a $4 billion loan programme sought by Tunis in exchange for unpopular reforms including freezing wages for five years and lifting subsidies.

The powerful UGTT trade union has rejected the reform package as impossible, threatening measures the government says are vital to avoid collapse as the North African country suffers the worst financial crisis in its history.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Catherine Evans)