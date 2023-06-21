President BolaTinubu on Tuesday arrived in Paris, France, preparatory to the Summit on New Global Financing Pact, which President Emmanuel Macron will host.

A statement issued by Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, informed that he was received at the airport by Ambassador Kayode Laro and other top government officials from the Nigerian Embassy and French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, after the plane touched down at 6.47 pm local time.

The statement noted that President Tinubu will receive detailed briefs on Wednesday from Ambassador Laro, Permanent Secretary Adamu Lamuwa, and other officials on Nigeria’s position on the Summit and the scheduled sideline meetings with leaders and multilateral institutions.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

