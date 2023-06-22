U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday talks between Zambia and its official creditors have been "quite encouraging", speaking ahead of a summit in Paris aimed at boosting crisis financing for poorer nations. She said China played a key role in the negotiations as it was Zambia's biggest creditor.

Zambia's hopes of restructuring about $12.8 billion of external debt have been hampered by the concerns of its main creditors about the required scale of relief.




