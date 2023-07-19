JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's consumer inflation slowed more than expected in June, to 5.4% year on year from 6.3% in May, falling within the central bank's target range for the first time since April 2022 a day before an interest rate announcement.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) targets inflation of between 3% and 6%.

The SARB has raised its main lending rate at its last 10 monetary policy meetings, but on Thursday the majority of analysts polled by Reuters expect it to leave the repo rate at 8.25%.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer inflation was at 0.2% in June, the same as the previous month, Statistics South Africa data showed.

