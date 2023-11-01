CAPE TOWN - South Africa's National Treasury projects wider budget deficits and higher debt over the next three years as the economy struggles to grow, a mid-term budget review said on Wednesday, with tax increases expected in 2024 to raise additional revenue.

The Treasury said it expected a consolidated budget deficit of 4.9% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the current 2023/24 fiscal year, wider than a 4.0% deficit seen in the main February budget.

It predicted a deficit of 4.6% of GDP for 2024/25 and the following year 4.2% of GDP, wider than the 3.8% and 3.2% seen in February.

South Africa's gross debt is seen stabilising at 77.7% of GDP in 2025/26 compared with 73.6% of GDP in the same year seen in February.

