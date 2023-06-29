South Africa recorded a small foreign direct investment inflow of 0.5 billion rand ($26.76 million) in the first quarter of 2023, down from a revised inflow of 64.0 billion rand in the previous quarter, central bank data showed on Thursday.

In its Quarterly Bulletin, the South African Reserve Bank said the reduced inflow partly reflected a share sale by an overseas company following the listing of its domestic subsidiary on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Portfolio investments showed an outflow of 32.0 billion rand in the first quarter of 2023, compared to a revised outflow of 25.6 billion rand in the fourth quarter of 2022.

($1 = 18.6843 rand) (Reporting by Nellie Peyton Editing by Alexander Winning)



