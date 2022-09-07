PHOTO
South Africa's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 0.7% in the second quarter in quarter-on-quarter, seasonally adjusted and non-annualised terms, data from the statistics agency shows.
GDP grew 0.2% year-on-year unadjusted in the second quarter, Statistics South Africa said.
Economists had predicted 0.8% quarter-on-quarter contraction and 0.6% year-on-year growth.All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Promit Mukherjee Reuters Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day. https://www.reuters.com/