South Africa's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 0.7% in the second quarter in quarter-on-quarter, seasonally adjusted and non-annualised terms, data from the statistics agency shows.

GDP grew 0.2% year-on-year unadjusted in the second quarter, Statistics South Africa said.

Economists had predicted 0.8% quarter-on-quarter contraction and 0.6% year-on-year growth.