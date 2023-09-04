South Africa has the potential to grow its economy significantly by pursuing reforms especially in the energy sector, the International Monetary Fund deputy managing director Gita Gopinath said.

Emerging markets, including South Africa, have shown considerable resilience over these past few years, despite shocks including the Covid pandemic, the war in Ukraine and extreme weather events, Gopinath said in a speech on Friday.

The potential for emerging markets to accelerate growth and raise living standards remains promising despite these headwinds, the IMF's No. 2 said at the South African Reserve Bank Biennial Conference in Cape Town.

"With its abundant natural endowments and strong institutions, this country is poised for a growth take-off - if reforms that resolutely and courageously tackle structural obstacles are implemented," Gopinath said.

"As in other EMs, success in South Africa will require difficult reforms now that may not pay off until later. But it is an investment well worth making - and one that the IMF stands ready to support."

Africa's most developed economy has been hit by prolonged power cuts that have disrupted businesses, leading to low production. Its GDP barely increased by 0.4% in the first quarter.

The budgetary cost of the state-owned power utility Eskom has exceeded nine percent of GDP in total over the last fifteen years, Gopinath said, adding that "fixing the power sector is essential for supporting faster economic growth."

South Africa's central bank estimates that growth this year could have been 2 percentage points higher with more energy availability, the IMF official said.

Globally, emerging markets like South Africa are facing external challenges - tougher financial conditions, geoeconomic fragmentation and climate change - which are making the world "more volatile and uncertain" she said.

"The challenges may be daunting. But the opportunities are vast," Gopinath said.

(Editing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com )