President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to lead the South African delegation at the forthcoming second Russia-Africa Summit scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg, a city in Eastern Europe over two days as of tomorrow.

According to a statement by The Presidency, he will be accompanied by Minister of International Relations and Co-operation, Naledi Pandor and Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

“This second summit is expected to consider four declarations and a three-year action plan, which will be presented for consideration.

These submissions will focus on strengthening co-operation between Russia and African states in politics, security, trade, science, IT, humanitarian support, education, culture, sports, youth and the environment.

“The declarations also seek to strengthen co-operation in the fight against terrorism, the prevention of an arms race in outer space, and in information security,” the president's office said in a statement.

The Presidency said talks about the upcoming Brics summit will also be held.

“The summit will also offer an opportunity to African heads of state who are part of the African Leaders Peace Mission to continue talks with President Putin on the confidence-building measures that will create conducive conditions for a path to peace between Russia and Ukraine.

“South Africa will use the summit backdrop to further engage Russia at a bilateral level to finalise the contents and substance of the upcoming Brics summit,” the Presidency said.

Side events, including an exhibition to showcase investment opportunities in Russia and Africa, an innovation space to demonstrate new technologies, and a business development and social partnership zone for networking will also be held.

