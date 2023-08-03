Nigeria's petroleum regulator plans an international investor roadshow to attract much-needed cash to its extractives sector, it said in a speech shared with Reuters on Thursday.

Nigeria has struggled to produce oil due to rampant theft and years of underinvestment, and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) said it is also seeking to aggressively expand gas production.

"The Commission will in the weeks ahead organise its maiden Nigerian Upstream International Investment and Financial Roadshow (NUIIFR) that will provide opportunity for new asset awardees and upstream industry players to network, exchange ideas and chart strategic pathways for innovative financing structures that will enable investment," the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) said in a speech delivered earlier this week to a Society of Petroleum Engineers conference in Lagos.

Late last year, Nigeria said it would hold a mini-bid round for seven offshore blocks in 2023, the first round since a 2021 legal overhaul to Nigeria's oil and gas sector.

State oil company NNPC is also aiming to launch an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares in the near term, after newly elected President Bola Tinubu backed the plan.

NUPRC said accessing money to develop oil and gas was tougher due to the global drive toward decarbonisation, but Nigeria had an obligation to its population, roughly 40% of whom do not have access to electricity, to develop its fossil fuels.

"Whereas the global imperatives for energy transition is clear and justified, the need for Africa's energy security, economic development and prosperity cannot be overemphasised," NUPRC said.

NUPRC projected Nigeria's natural gas production would increase from 8.0 billion standard cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2020 to 12.2 bcfd in 2030.

It added that Nigeria was committed to reaching net zero by 2060 and had created an Energy Transition and Carbon Monetisation Department in NUPRC to implement a regulatory framework to decarbonise oil and gas production. (Reporting by Libby George, additional reporting by Camillus Eboh in Abuja; editing by Giles Elgood)



