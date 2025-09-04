President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed satisfaction with the unprecedented growth in non-oil revenue, disclosing from January to August 2025, total collections reached N20.59 trillion, a 40.5% increase from N14.6 trillion recorded in 2024.Tinubu made a pointed reference to this positive growth trajectory in Nigeria’s non-oil revenue mobilisation while addressing a delegation of the Buhari Organisation led by Senator Tanko Al-Makura.Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the President made reference to this when he hosted a delegation of the Buhari Organisation and was unfortunately reported out of context by a section of the media.

The statement read in part: “The Presidency welcomes the latest revenue figures for January–August 2025, showing that Nigeria is achieving unprecedented growth in non-oil collections, a direct result of reforms to improve the government’s fiscal position, strengthen compliance, and digitise tax administration.

“President Bola Tinubu made a pointed reference to this positive growth trajectory in non-oil revenue mobilisation yesterday while addressing a delegation of the Buhari Organisation led by Senator Tanko Al-Makura, which a section of the media has reported out of context.“The President highlighted the significant growth in non-oil revenues accruing to the Federation, federal, state, and local governments.“From January to August 2025, total collections reached N20.59 trillion, a 40.5% increase from N14.6 trillion recorded in 2024.

“This strong performance aligns with projections, placing the government firmly on course to achieve its annual non-oil revenue target.“The President also said that the Federal Government is no longer borrowing from local banks to buttress the strong fiscal performance since the start of the year.“The President commented on tax revenues, which do not include dollar oil receipts, where targets are not being met because of the slump in the crude oil market.“As part of this administration’s inclusive growth policy, resources are being directed closer to the people. Therefore, increased revenues have translated into record Federation Account Allocation Committee disbursements.

“For the first time in history, monthly allocations to states and local governments crossed N2 trillion in July 2025, providing subnational governments with greater fiscal space to fund food security, infrastructure, and social services.“Notwithstanding, these increases in revenues do not yet match the President’s ambitions for expenditures on education, health, and infrastructure; therefore, all efforts are being made to address these gaps,” it stated.Commenting on the figures, Bayo Onanuga, Spokesperson to President Bola Tinubu, stated, “Nigeria’s fiscal foundations are being reshaped. For the first time in decades, oil is no longer the dominant driver of government revenue.“The combination of reforms, compliance, and digitisation powers a more resilient economy. The task ahead is to ensure that these gains are felt in the lives of our citizens and in better schools, hospitals, roads, and jobs.”Ananuga added, “What You Need to Know” “Nigeria mobilised N20.59 trillion in eight months, the most substantial collection in recent history.“Non-Oil is Now the Engine: with ₦15.69 trillion collected, non-oil revenues account for three out of every four naira, showing a fundamental shift away from oil dependence.

“Beyond Inflation: While inflation and FX revaluation contributed, the uplift is primarily reform-driven — digitised filings, Customs automation, tighter enforcement, and broadened compliance.“Customs Overperformance: ₦3.68 trillion was collected in H1, ₦390 billion above target, and already 56% of the full-year goal.

This reflects systemic changes, not one-off windfalls.“States’ Fiscal Space Expanded: FAAC allocations reached ₦2 trillion in July for the first time, giving states resources to strengthen local development.“On Track, Not Overclaiming: The government affirms collections are ahead of pro-rata expectations, with final validation to be published by the Budget Office at the end of the year.“Revenues are rising, the base is broadening, and reforms are working. The priority is translating these numbers into real relief for citizens by putting food on the table, creating jobs for young people, and investing in roads, schools, and hospitals,” Onanuga stated.

