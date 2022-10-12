Nigeria’s government took a 4.6 trillion nairas ($10.56 billion) loan from the country’s central bank, Ripple Nigeria online newspaper reported, citing data from the Debt Management Office (DMO).

The new borrowing takes the government’s loan through ways and means advances (WMA) to 22.07 trillion nairas as of August 2022, compared to 17.4 trillion nairas by the end of December 2021.

WMA is a provisional loan facility used by the central bank to finance the federal government in cases of temporary budget shortfalls.

The government paid 714.74 billion nairas in interest on the loan from January to June 2022, the report said, citing budget office data.

The interest paid reached 127.18 billion nairas, 21.65% more than the 587.56 billion nairas spent in interest to the apex bank last year.

