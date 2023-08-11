Nigeria's leading business organizations have raised concern over the exit of international manufacturing companies from Africa's biggest economy, a week after GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) said it would leave.

GSK did not say why it had opted to leave after 51 years of operation. Unilever in March said it would exit its Home Care and Skin Cleansing business, stopping the production of OMO, Sunlight and Lux. In 2021, Procter & Gamble scaled down its operations in the country.

Several other local and regional companies have also left, the Nigerian business associations said.

“GlaxoSmithKline’s exit from Nigeria has dealt a major blow to the country’s manufacturing sector, which is already experiencing significant collapse amongst its local businesses,” Dele Oye, national president of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture, said in a statement late on Wednesday.

“In particular, the sudden rise in the price of petrol and abolition of the official naira rate has caused a significant backlash, eroding the already earned income and trading capital of several multinational companies that had established their previous earnings based on the official naira rate at the time.”

New policies by President Bola Tinubu have so far had an adverse effect on certain sectors of the country, but the president has promised they will help the economy in the long-term.

Tinubu’s move to allow the nation’s currency to weaken has contributed to losses by global companies operating in Nigeria, by increasing expenses of imported raw materials. The president also removed subsidies on fuel, causing a jump in petrol prices.

Prior to the new policies, Nigerian businesses were also struggling with access to foreign exchange, which was restricted by the central bank due to low revenue from its oil sector.

Erratic power supply, soaring inflation and competition from other manufacturers have also affected businesses in Africa's most populous country.

Chinyere Almona, director-general of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that if left unchecked, the exits would harm the country's economy.

“The chamber is concerned that if the trend persists, the nation’s economic growth potential will not be realized. GlaxoSmithKline’s decision critically reflects on the nation’s poor ranking on the ease of business measures,” she said.

(Editing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com)