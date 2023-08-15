The Central Bank of Nigeria has warned that it will take significant measures to stop the sharp decline of the naira and blamed speculators for its fall, the acting governor Folashodun Shonubi said after meeting President Bola Tinubu.

As part of a raft of new policies to improve Nigeria’s economy since he was inaugurated in late May, the president removed the central bank's currency controls that had kept the naira artificially high, sending it almost 40% weaker to the dollar as a result.

Tinubu has also pledged to establish a common foreign exchange rate to replace the official and the black-market rates. The immediate reaction to his new measures has dealt a blow to the naira, sending it tumbling against the greenback.

Tinubu was "very concerned about some of the goings-on in the foreign exchange market" and its impact on the average person, Shonubi said in a statement late on Monday.

We discussed what could be done to stabilise the currency, what could be done to improve the liquidity in the market and also the goings-on in the parallel market, he said of his meeting with Tinubu.

Significant action would be taken to save the naira and speculators should expect huge losses, he warned.

The official market had been fairly stable and the spreads have not fluctuated much, the acting governor said.

Any intervention by the bank would be to ensure the market operates more efficiently but also reduce the negative impact on the lives of the average person, he said.

“We do not believe that the changes going on in the parallel market are driven by pure economic demand and supply, but are touched by speculative demand from people," Shonubi said.

"We believe the things we’re doing, when they come to fruition, may result in significant losses to them. We are looking at it and we’re doing things which will significantly impact the market in a few days’ time and we will all see it.”

(Writing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com)