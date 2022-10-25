Nigeria will support local and foreign investments into the country’s oil and gas sector, The Guardian newspaper reported, citing President Muhammadu Buhari.

He urged companies to take advantage of the ongoing reforms in the oil and gas industry, stating the government is seeking more investments in the sector.

Speaking at the commissioning of Pinnacle’s Oil and Gas Limited’s Lekki Free Trade Zone Terminal in Lagos, the president said that the operation of the new facility will lower the cost of petroleum products distribution and facilitate the delivery of products across the country.

Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s Group Chief Executive Officer Mele Kyari said Pinnacle terminal is the largest exit point for petroleum products in the country that provides energy security.

The petroleum products terminal has been designed to make possible the direct transfer of products from large vessels to the conventional bouy mooring and single point mooring facility, stated Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The company has commenced the expansion of storage size in two stages to reach the designed capacity of one billion litres, while diversifying its product range to include storage products such as LPG and other classes of kerosene, noted Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited CEO Peter Mbah.

