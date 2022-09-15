LAGOS - Inflation in Nigeria rose for a seventh straight month 20.52% year-on-year in August from 19.64% in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

Nigerians are faced with rising prices of food, a soaring cost of diesel due to high global oil prices and a weakening naira currency on the parallel market, making some imports expensive.

The central bank, which meets on Tuesday to decide on interest rates, says it will continue to increase rates if inflation remains elevated.

