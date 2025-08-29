The 36 State Governors under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) pledged overwhelming support for ongoing efforts by President Bola Tinubu’s administration to boost the country’s economy growth by $100bn by year 2030.

The Governors’ resolution was contained in a communiqué signed by the NGF Chairman, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State.

While giving update on the outcomes of the 5th NGF meeting, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa of Gombe State, expressed the Forum’s delight over ongoing economic reforms initiated by the present administration.

According to him, during the meeting the Governors deliberated on issues affecting the country.

He said: “The Forum received a presentation from the Honourable Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, represented by Mr. Obi Asika Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, on the Strategic Roadmap to grow the sector’s GDP contribution to $100 billion by 2030 and create over 3 million jobs.

“Key initiatives include the $200 million Creative Economy Development Fund, the $1 billion Creative & Tourism Infrastructure Corporation, and projects such as the Lagos Arena, Abuja Creative City, and Renewed Hope Cultural Villages.

“Governors commended the reforms to strengthen intellectual property, expand tourism, and elevate Nigeria’s global presence, and resolved to collaborate through State Creative Economy Desks, co-created festivals, and the adoption of the Naija Season platform,” Governor Inuwa said.

