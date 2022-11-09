Nigeria will require $1.9 trillion to attain net zero by 2060, The Punch newspaper reported, citing a document on an energy transition plan.

The country will have to spend $410 billion above the projected usual spending, translating to nearly $10 billion annually over the coming decades.

The government plans to raise an initial $10 billion support package and has identified a $23 billion investment opportunity in current in-country programmes.

The document showed $135 billion and $150 billion need to be spent on the infrastructure and power sectors.

In addition, $12 billion must be spent on oil and gas, $21 billion on industry, $79 billion on cooking and $12 billion on transport sectors.

(Editing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com )