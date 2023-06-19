Nigeria expects to increase the stock market’s share of the GDP to 25% in 12 to 18 months as it plans to introduce sweeping reforms.

The policy advisory team of President Bola Tinubu is seeking increased participation of pension funds and insurance companies in the capital market, Premium Times newspaper reported.

The stock market currently contributes 14.3% to the country’s economy. Senator Tokunbo Abiru heads the advisory panel.

The Nigerian Exchange has been struggling to attract new listings, with only three initial public offerings (IPOs) recorded since 2019.

The bourse has a dedicated board targeting tech firms for one year, with follows the Nasdaq model, the newspaper reported.

In addition, the stock exchange plans to ease listing terms for Nigerian start-ups, which attracted a $1.2 billion fund flow in 2022

