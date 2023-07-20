The leadership of the workers’ union in Ondo on Wednesday, described the recent increase in fuel price by the Federal Government as wicked and showed insensitivity to the plight of the common man across the country.

The Organized Labour in the state which includes, Nigerian Labour Congress, (NLC) Trade Union Congress (TUC), and Joint Negotiations Committee, (JNC) frowned on the development a few weeks after similar increase, with no measure to cushion the effects for the Nigerians.

The workers union maintained that the increase is designed to further pauperise workers and Nigerians describing the development as wicked.

Rising from an emergency meeting in Akure, the Ondo state capital, the Organised expressed worries over government insensitivity to the plight of the common man and called on the government to roll out palliatives to cushion the effect of the policy.

The workers in a communique issued at the end of its meeting, jointly signed by the leadership of the three unions said “We joined other well-meaning Nigerians to condemn in strong terms this wicked action of government as it is absolutely beyond the reach of the majority of our people.

In the communique signed by the NLC Chairman, Victor Amoko, Secretary, Amos Sunday, TUC chairman, Clement Fatuase, Secretary, Gideon Bakare, JNC chairman, Ademola Adeniji and Secretary, Adeleye Foluke Esther, said the workers resolve, that “the state government as a matter of urgency should roll out palliatives for the workers and masses of the State to ease the agonies inflicted as a result of the hike in price of PMS.

“All outstanding salaries and allowances owed the workers of the State should be paid immediately.

“That any committee on palliatives set up by the State Government without the input of Ondo State Organised Labour would be outrightly rejected.

”The meeting sympathises with the workers and masses of our dear State and call for calm and await further directives.

They, however, assured workers that the leadership will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the state government cushions the effect of the hardship introduced by the fuel increase.

