DELTA State office of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has flagged-off a training programme on Knowledge, Attitude, Skill and Habit (KASH), required for running a successful business for 50 participants under the Post-Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (POST-SADTS) of the Rural Employment Promotion (REP) department of the directorate.

In his opening remarks, the Director-General of the NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, said the KASH model is the first of its kind in the Rural Employment Promotion department of NDE.

He added that the training is aimed at exposing the participants to the nitty gritty of agribusiness in order for them to know the obstacles that affect sales of agricultural products, wealth creation, generating employment opportunities and improving the standard of living.

A press statement made available to journalists by NDE Delta State Principal Information Officer, Mallam Fikpo noted that the global economic depression of the 1980’s and subsequent rise in the rate of unemployment in the country necessitated the establishment of the NDE with the mandate to create employment opportunities, especially in the informal sector for teeming number of unemployed Nigerians, thereby reducing poverty and promoting stability.

The DG stressed that the agricultural profession requires K.A.S.H to ensure consistent success.

Addressing the 50 beneficiaries of agribusiness scheme, the NDE DG encouraged them to reciprocate the intention by paying attention to their trainers and taking the training seriously.

On his part, the Delta State Coordinator of the NDE, Mr Jinanwa Chukwuma, explained that the KASH model plays a vital role in boosting agricultural productivity and sales of agricultural products in the country.

Chukwuma stated that the training is designed to enhance the trainees with knowledge in modern agricultural policies which will enable the trainees to ensure food production, stimulate the rural economy, improve faming method, among others.

He appreciated the Director-General and management of the NDE for approving the training to be held in the state.

