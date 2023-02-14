At the close of Monday’s equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited, the All Share Index (ASI) rose by seven basis points to settle at 54,364.67 basis points amid renewed bullish sentiment.

Positive investor interests in Zenith Bank, Wapco and Access Holdings kept the broader index afloat as the high-cap stocks appreciated by 1.79 per cent, 2.35 per cent and 0.55 per cent.

Precisely, the ASI advanced by 0.1 per cent to 54,364.67 basis points, with the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns settling at +2.1 per cent and +6.1 per cent, respectively.

Equities investors, therefore, earned N20.35 billion as the market capitalisation settled at N29.61 trillion by the end of trading activities at the local bourse.

Related NewsAtiku/Okowa Campaign decries attack on Lagos supporters by APC agentsIkpeazu deeply worried about effect of new cashless policy on traders in Abia – Commissioner2023 Election: Youth group cautions against protests, condemns fuel, naira crisis

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive, as 18 tickers gained relative to 8 losers. On the performance board, Conoil and MRS recorded the most significant gains of the day having appreciated in share value by 10.0 per cent and 8.2 per cent, respectively, while CWG and Fidelity Bank topped the losers’ list after their respective share prices dipped by 9.2 per cent and 2.9 per cent.

Sectorial performance was positive as all five sub-sector gauges tracked closed northwards; the NGX Banking, NGX Insurance, NGX Consumer Goods, NGX Oil/Gas, and the NGX Industrial indices rose by 0.56 per cent, 0.49 per cent, 0.05 per cent, 0.98 per cent, and 0.04 per cent, respectively. In the broader market, the NGX Premium and the NGX-30 index increased by 16 basis points and six basis points, respectively.

Analysis of market activities for the day under review showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 40.72 per cent.

A total of 140.84 million shares valued at N3.16 billion were exchanged in 3,553 deals. United Bank for Africa led the volume chart with 28.62 million shares traded while Dangote Cement led the value chart in deals worth N812.89 million.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

