While the Covid pandemic revealed that very few South Africans had savings for financial emergencies, the 2023 Old Mutual Savings and Investment Monitor (Omsim) shows, that the number of people saving for the unexpected has remained static as consumers battle to make ends meet in a high inflation environment in which costs are rising.

John Manyike, head of financial education at Old Mutual, points out that in 2020 only 27% of respondents had a savings buffer to sustain themselves for more than three months.

As the impact of the Covid pandemic lessened, up to 39% of Omsim respondents reported in 2022 that they were saving for a ‘rainy day’. This 2022 rate has stayed the same this year.

Currently, 30% have savings to sustain themselves for only a month or less.“Omsim respondents are still saving for emergencies as a personal priority, but many struggle to make progress in building their savings. In particular, women and lower-income earners are least likely to have a savings buffer to last them more than three months.

“While emergency fund levels have stagnated, people have also resorted to relying on credit to make ends meet. Omsim shows that the use of credit and store cards has increased. At least 55% of those surveyed have loans from a bank, friends and family, employers, financial service providers or microlenders.”.

Since 2020 the research shows that:- Bank credit card use has increased from 63% to 73% (edging up from 71% in 2022).

